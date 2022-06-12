Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Short Interest Update

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the May 15th total of 1,040,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,698,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HCMC stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 200,513,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,441,248. Healthier Choices Management has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Healthier Choices Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates through two segments, Vapor and Grocery. Its vaporizers are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor. The company operates eight retail vape stores in the Southeast region of the United States; operates Ada's Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store, through which it offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health and beauty products, and natural household items; and sells vitamins and supplements on its website thevitaminstore.com and on amazon.com marketplace.

