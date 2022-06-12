Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Short Interest Update

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,900 shares, an increase of 353.6% from the May 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLLPF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 64,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,889. Hello Pal International has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Hello Pal International from $1.56 to $1.19 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, owns, and operates an international social networking platform in Asia. The company's Hello Pal Platform enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through various means, such as chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling.

