Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

Heritage Insurance has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heritage Insurance to earn ($0.14) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -171.4%.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $3.61. 326,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,364. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($1.28). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 119.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 50.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 29,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 7.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 32,248 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 14.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

