Hess Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Hess has a payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hess to earn $12.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Hess stock opened at $127.72 on Friday. Hess has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $131.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.83.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $745,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,837 shares of company stock valued at $18,658,078 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hess by 474.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Hess by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

