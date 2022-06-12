Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) Trading Down 6.9%

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 11,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 355,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hillstream BioPharma stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 116,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 1.02% of Hillstream BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

