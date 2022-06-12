Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.25 million-$346.76 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Nomura lowered Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 62.49% and a net margin of 29.43%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 13.4%. This is a positive change from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.