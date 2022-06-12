HM Payson & Co. Buys 668 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $98.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

