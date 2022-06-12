HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,453,000 after acquiring an additional 84,577 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,976,000 after acquiring an additional 128,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $174.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.