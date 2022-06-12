HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of THO stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.82. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

