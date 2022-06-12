HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after buying an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TE Connectivity by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,642 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 964,972 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 661.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 770,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,271,000 after acquiring an additional 669,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TE Connectivity by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,596,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $741,665,000 after purchasing an additional 442,857 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $123.38 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $119.58 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

