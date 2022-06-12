HM Payson & Co. Makes New $491,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 71,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,257,000 after buying an additional 18,110 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 76,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB opened at $106.56 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.65 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.46.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.