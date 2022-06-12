HM Payson & Co. Purchases 1,083 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 306,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,944,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,244,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $172.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.22.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.