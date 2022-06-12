HM Payson & Co. Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 158,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 68,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,218,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $60.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

