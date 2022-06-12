HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,597,000 after purchasing an additional 340,301 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,747,000 after buying an additional 396,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,951,000 after acquiring an additional 519,399 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,970,000 after acquiring an additional 228,671 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.98.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,345 shares of company stock worth $3,688,116 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEP opened at $98.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

