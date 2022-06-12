Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT) Short Interest Update

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HPLT remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Friday. Home Plate Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76.

Get Home Plate Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $13,941,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology and embedded finance sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Plate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Plate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.