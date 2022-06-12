Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.60. 47,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 85,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

