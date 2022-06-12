Hord (HORD) One Day Volume Hits $48,983.00

Hord (HORD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. Hord has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $48,983.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hord has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00334012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00033511 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.67 or 0.00432651 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

