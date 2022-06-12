Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Huntsman worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Starboard Value LP raised its position in Huntsman by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,092 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 159,083,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after buying an additional 1,590,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 699.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,502,000 after buying an additional 1,463,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after buying an additional 907,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $27,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

HUN stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.66. 3,273,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,375. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Huntsman declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntsman Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.