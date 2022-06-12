Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $796,778.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $28,076.45 or 0.99802044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.00337021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00032638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.64 or 0.00428845 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

