i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IIIV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of IIIV opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $749.54 million, a PE ratio of -36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $57,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,922,000 after purchasing an additional 84,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,520,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,663,000 after purchasing an additional 96,569 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 315,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 189,889 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

