Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $1,182.78 or 0.04282982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $366,660.29 and $41.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00343664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00034129 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.44 or 0.00436125 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars.

