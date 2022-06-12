Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Shares of IEP stock opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. Icahn Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $48.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.93. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.60%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -459.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 336.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 5.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

