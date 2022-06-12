Icapital Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,500 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,778 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 9.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,233 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 230.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $154.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.89 and its 200 day moving average is $173.81.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.89.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

