Icapital Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,500 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,778 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 9.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,233 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 230.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
NYSE AXP opened at $154.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.89 and its 200 day moving average is $173.81.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.
In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.89.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
