Icapital Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 6,350 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $105.39 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.86.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
