Icapital Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 72,000 SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000. SentinelOne makes up about 1.4% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 169,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after buying an additional 72,347 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. Snowhook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $41,743,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,716,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $662,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a PE ratio of -15.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.67. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $14,592,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,163 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,153.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,574,153 shares of company stock worth $54,902,627 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on S shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

