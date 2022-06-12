Icapital Wealth LLC Invests $4.74 Million in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,000. Crocs accounts for about 1.8% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Icapital Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Crocs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CROX. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Loop Capital lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.75. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Frasch bought 3,250 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,316 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

