Icapital Wealth LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 223,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 476,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 128,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $178.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.90 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

