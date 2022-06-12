Icapital Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000. Visa makes up 1.0% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $199.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.27 and its 200-day moving average is $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.