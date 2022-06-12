Icapital Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000. Visa makes up 1.0% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of V stock opened at $199.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.27 and its 200-day moving average is $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.
Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
