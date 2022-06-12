Icapital Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $3,082,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Amplitude by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,368,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $6,343,000. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $15,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

AMPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of AMPL opened at $16.67 on Friday. Amplitude, Inc. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $87.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

