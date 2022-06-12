Icapital Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 96,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,000. Confluent comprises about 2.8% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Confluent in the third quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $384,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $5,089,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 873,083 shares of company stock valued at $31,209,438 and sold 26,547 shares valued at $485,245. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.24. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

