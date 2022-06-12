Icapital Wealth LLC Takes Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Asana by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Asana by 412.8% during the 4th quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 129,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 104,387 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Asana by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 135,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $122,926.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $20.02 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Asana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.