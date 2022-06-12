IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $133.31

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.31 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.86). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 79 ($0.99), with a volume of 553,488 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £76.58 million and a P/E ratio of 10.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 64.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

