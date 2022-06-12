Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the May 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Impala Platinum in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

IMPUY traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. 98,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,156. Impala Platinum has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

About Impala Platinum (Get Rating)

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

