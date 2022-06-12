Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Raised to C$80.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.92.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,631 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,141,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

