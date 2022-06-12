Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$65.78.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$69.19 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$30.64 and a 12-month high of C$72.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.38.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.46 billion. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 8.4899987 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

