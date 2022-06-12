Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) PT Raised to €29.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €27.00 ($29.03) to €29.00 ($31.18) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.50 ($25.27) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.00 ($24.73) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €25.50 ($27.42) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($36.56) to €31.00 ($33.33) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of IDEXY stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.1807 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.24%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

