Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Up 1,275.0% in May

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 1,275.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

