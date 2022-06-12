Industry Ventures L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 867,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,948,000. Udemy comprises approximately 6.8% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Industry Ventures L.L.C. owned about 0.62% of Udemy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth $819,390,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth $889,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UDMY opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Udemy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

