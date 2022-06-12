Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Innovative Designs stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 26,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,150. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. Innovative Designs has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Innovative Designs (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Designs (IVDN)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.