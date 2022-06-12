Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Innovative Designs stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 26,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,150. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. Innovative Designs has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Innovative Designs

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation, and tape products for the building construction industry.

