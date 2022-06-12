Insider Buying: Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Acquires 4 Shares of Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) insider David Cicurel acquired 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,325 ($104.32) per share, for a total transaction of £333 ($417.29).

Shares of JDG opened at GBX 8,100 ($101.50) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £512.08 million and a PE ratio of 40.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,347.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,504.77. Judges Scientific plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,740 ($71.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,800 ($110.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.29%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

About Judges Scientific (Get Rating)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.