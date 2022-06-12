Insider Buying: Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI) Insider Acquires £50,007.81 in Stock

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Rating) insider Alastair Hughes purchased 87,733 shares of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £50,007.81 ($62,666.43).

LON:SREI opened at GBX 56.30 ($0.71) on Friday. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 46 ($0.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 61 ($0.76). The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.90. The company has a market cap of £276.48 million and a P/E ratio of 5.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.77. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

