Insured Finance (INFI) Reaches Market Cap of $160,503.50

Insured Finance (INFI) traded down 26.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $160,503.50 and approximately $555.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00342982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.00413761 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,346,233 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.