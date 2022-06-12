Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $40.50 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises about 1.2% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.56% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $40,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 399.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,890,000 after acquiring an additional 947,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,148,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,199,000 after acquiring an additional 549,452 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 586,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,362,000 after acquiring an additional 362,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,502,000.

EWT traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,564,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,110. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $68.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.70.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

