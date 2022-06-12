Intelligent Financial Strategies Acquires New Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Unilever by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL opened at $45.06 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

