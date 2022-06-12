Intelligent Financial Strategies Acquires New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,235,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,981,000 after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,572,000 after purchasing an additional 26,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW opened at $196.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.25 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.04.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.55.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.