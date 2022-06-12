Intelligent Financial Strategies Buys Shares of 2,783 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

