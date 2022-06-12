Intelligent Financial Strategies Invests $762,000 in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 0.7% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Intelligent Financial Strategies owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000.

NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $57.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.14. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

