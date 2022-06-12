Intelligent Financial Strategies Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

AMT opened at $251.01 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.82 and a 200-day moving average of $252.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

