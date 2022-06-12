Intelligent Financial Strategies Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 147,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 3.9% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $134,205,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $124,438,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,675,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,457,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,927,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.