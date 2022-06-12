Intelligent Financial Strategies Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $178.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.77. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.93 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

